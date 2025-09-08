WATCH: Elon Musk Shares Easiest Hack To Defeat Laziness

File Photo

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for sparking conversations with his thought-provoking X (formerly Twitter) posts. On September 8, 2025, he once again grabbed attention by resharing a video that breaks down the psychology behind laziness and how to overcome it effectively.

Scott Adams on why people feel lazy

The video features Scott Adams, the creator of the famous Dilbert comic strip and author of several books on success and persuasion. Adams explains that laziness isn’t simply a lack of discipline, it’s often a matter of mindset.

He suggests that many people focus too much on the effort or cost of doing something rather than the reward they’ll gain. According to him, shifting your thought pattern toward the positive outcome can trigger motivation naturally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Example: From food to family

To illustrate his point, Adams uses practical examples. He says instead of dwelling on how tiring it is to get up and grab food, think about how satisfying it will taste once you have it.

He also draws a powerful comparison with motherhood: despite the pain of childbirth, many women choose to have a second child. Why? Because they focus on the joy of building a family rather than the suffering they endured.

Dopamine: The real driver of action

Adams emphasises that ambition may not be about willpower at all. Instead, it could be a “thinking habit” that produces dopamine by focusing on desired results. This dopamine release, he argues, is what pushes people to act.

Reactions to Musk’s post

Musk’s repost sparked a flood of responses on X. One user wrote, “Laziness is not a lack of ability; it’s the absence of vision or purpose. Once you have a bigger goal, you’ll stop making excuses.”

Another user took a scientific angle, suggesting that dopamine cycles regulate much of human behavior, while someone else highlighted how sleep deprivation worsens feelings of laziness by disrupting energy systems in the brain.

Why Musk’s post resonates

This isn’t the first time Musk has shared unconventional insights into productivity and mindset. Known for his relentless work ethic, Musk often emphasizes goal-driven thinking and has frequently spoken about the importance of finding purpose in work.