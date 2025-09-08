Taapsee Pannu Serves Boss Lady Vibes In Alexander McQueen Power Suit & Voluminous Curls

By: Rahul M | September 08, 2025

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has once again proven why she is regarded as a true style icon. From power dressing in chic western wear to embracing experimental Indian ensembles, her fashion choices consistently strike the right balance between boldness and elegance

At the Mumbai event, Taapsee Pannu turned heads in a sharp black three-piece suit. The look consisted of tailored high-waist trousers, a cropped vest, and a draped blazer that exuded sophistication

The actress amped up her look with layered silver jewellery and quirky round sunglasses, adding just the right amount of playful elegance

What made her look even more memorable was her voluminous side-parted curls. The hairstyle added bounce, drama, and an undeniable edge, perfectly complementing her strong and confident persona

Taapsee kept her glam understated with a natural base, highlighted cheeks, and a dark-toned lip

This accessory game elevated the otherwise classic black outfit into something bold and striking

Her styling radiated an effortless boss lady aura, winning instant admiration from fans

