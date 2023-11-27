 Faisal Shaikh Aka Mr. Faisu Books Entire Theatre To Watch Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (WATCH) 
Faisal has been a part of reality television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
TikTok star Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly known as Mr. Faisu, apparently booked an entire theatre to watch Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3. Faisal took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of himself sitting along inside a cinema hall and watching the film. He captioned it, “BHAIJAAN’s time cannot be shared with anyone else.”

Faisal has over 30 million followers on Instagram. During an interview with IANS, he revealed that prior to becoming an internet sensation, he worked as a salesman. "I was in college and was simultaneously working as a salesman at a clothes showroom. I used to attend morning lectures and then go to my job. Back then, several apps like Dubsmash and Musical.ly (the former version of TikTok) were trending, so whenever I got time I would make videos on those applications. I still remember my first video hardly got any likes. I have improved gradually and have carved a niche for myself," he recalled. 

Faisal has been a part of reality television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. 

Coming to Tiger 3, Salman recently addressed his fans who just like Faisal go the extra mile during his film releases. To those bursting firecrackers inside cinema halls and offering milk to his posters, Salman said, "Bursting firecrackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk (on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it." 

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It is the third installment in the Tiger franchise of YRF’s spy universe alongside War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 also had cameos by Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. It hit the big screens on Diwali (November 12). 

