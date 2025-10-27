Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good Friends'

Instagram

Veer actress Zareen Khan grabbed everyone's attention recently as she was spotted with Tejas actor Rohed Khan in Mumbai at a restaurant. The paparazzi and netizens started speculating that they are dating and they are the new jodi in Bollywood. However, that's not true!

The Free Press Journal contacted Rohed and asked him about the dating rumours. He told us, "We are good friends and just met for dinner."

Zareen was earlier dating Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Shivashish Mishra. However, reportedly, in 2024, they broke up.

Who Is Rohed Khan?

Rohed is an Austrian actor and model, and he started his career with the film Tejas, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. In the movie, he played the antagonist and grabbed everyone's attention with his performance.

The actor later starred in movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen, and Detective Sherdil. He will next be seen as a lead in a Hollywood movie alongside Golshifteh Farahani.

A few days ago, Rohed celebrated Diwali with Zareen. Check out their picture below...

Zareen Khan Movies

Zareen made her debut with Veer, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan. Later, she was seen in movies like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and others. Her last release was in 2021, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

While Zareen currently has no projects that are officially announced, we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a film or an OTT series soon.

A few months ago, during an interview with Hindi Rush, Zareen had confirmed that she was offered Bigg Boss, but she decided not to do the show. She said, "A major reason is, ulti baat mujhe bardhaasth nahi hoti. I won't be able to tolerate misbehavior. Mera haath uth jayega, fir mujhe bahar hie phenk denge."