 Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good Friends'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentExclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good Friends'

Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good Friends'

Veer actress Zareen Khan was clicked in Mumbai on Sunday night with Tejas actor Rohed Khan. Soon, netizens started speculating whether the two are dating. The Free Press Journal contacted Rohed and asked him about the rumours. He revealed that they are just good friends. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Veer actress Zareen Khan grabbed everyone's attention recently as she was spotted with Tejas actor Rohed Khan in Mumbai at a restaurant. The paparazzi and netizens started speculating that they are dating and they are the new jodi in Bollywood. However, that's not true!

The Free Press Journal contacted Rohed and asked him about the dating rumours. He told us, "We are good friends and just met for dinner."

Zareen was earlier dating Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Shivashish Mishra. However, reportedly, in 2024, they broke up.

Read Also
'I Am A Lazy Person,' Says Actor Zareen Khan; Explains Why She Can't Follow 10-Step Skincare Routine
article-image

Who Is Rohed Khan?

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh: 50 Students Injured As Daffodil, City University Clash Turns Violent In Dhaka’s Ashulia
Bangladesh: 50 Students Injured As Daffodil, City University Clash Turns Violent In Dhaka’s Ashulia
CIDCO Collabs With NMMC To Build Navi Mumbai’s Largest Fire Station In Kamothe
CIDCO Collabs With NMMC To Build Navi Mumbai’s Largest Fire Station In Kamothe
Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation
Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1, Major Updates You Must Complete Or Face Deactivation
Delhi University Acid Attack Survivor's Condition Stable, To Be Discharged From RML Hospital Today: Sources
Delhi University Acid Attack Survivor's Condition Stable, To Be Discharged From RML Hospital Today: Sources

Rohed is an Austrian actor and model, and he started his career with the film Tejas, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. In the movie, he played the antagonist and grabbed everyone's attention with his performance.

The actor later starred in movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen, and Detective Sherdil. He will next be seen as a lead in a Hollywood movie alongside Golshifteh Farahani.

A few days ago, Rohed celebrated Diwali with Zareen. Check out their picture below...

Instagram: Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan Movies

Zareen made her debut with Veer, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan. Later, she was seen in movies like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and others. Her last release was in 2021, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

While Zareen currently has no projects that are officially announced, we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in a film or an OTT series soon.

Read Also
'Mera Haath Uth Jayega...': Zareen Khan Reveals Why She Rejected Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss
article-image

A few months ago, during an interview with Hindi Rush, Zareen had confirmed that she was offered Bigg Boss, but she decided not to do the show. She said, "A major reason is, ulti baat mujhe bardhaasth nahi hoti. I won't be able to tolerate misbehavior. Mera haath uth jayega, fir mujhe bahar hie phenk denge."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Enrique Iglesias Set To Meet SRK, Eat Indian Food & Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of His Mumbai...

Enrique Iglesias Set To Meet SRK, Eat Indian Food & Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of His Mumbai...

Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Shankar Mahadevan Buys Swanky New Car Worth ₹80.33 Lakh, Celebrates With Family—VIDEO

Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good...

Exclusive! Tejas Actor Rohed Khan Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Veer Actress Zareen Khan, 'We Are Good...

Harshvardhan Rane Faces Scary Fan Frenzy In Jaipur, Actor Pulled Into Crowd By Overexcited...

Harshvardhan Rane Faces Scary Fan Frenzy In Jaipur, Actor Pulled Into Crowd By Overexcited...

'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action...

'Collab This World Needs': Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan; Fans Wonder If The International Action...