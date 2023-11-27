Delhi Police Foil Plan To Kill Punjabi Singer Elly Mangat; Gangster Arsh Dalla's Shooters Arrested

Popular Punjabi singer Elly Mangat was recently targetted by members of gangster Arsh Dalla's group, but the plan was foiled after two shooters were arrested after a daylight encounter in Delhi.

As per reports, Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla had sent his shooters to Delhi to kill Mangat. However, cops got a whiff of the plan, and the shooters were nabbed during the encounter.

Reports stated that one of the shooters was shot in the leg during the encounter.

This is not the first time that Mangat has been targetted by the Arsh Dalla gang. According to police, an attempt to kill the singer was made in October 2023 as well in Bhatinda, but the shooters failed as he was not present at his home.

For the unawares, Arshdeep Dala, aka Arsh Dalla, is a gangster based out of Canada and is reportedly a Khalistani supporter. He is wanted by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Delhi Police and Punjab Police for the various cases registered against him.

Back in 2019, Mangat was arrested by Punjab Police after he got into an ugly spat with another singer Rammi Randhawa on social media, and later, he reached Mohali to "settle scores" with the latter.

Randhawa had then accused Mangat of threatening him.

In the same year, Mangat was booked by cops for celebratory firing at a village in Ludhiana.