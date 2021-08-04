‘Haven’t got dresses from designers because…’: ‘BB11’ fame Sapna Choudhary on facing bias in Hindi entertainment industry

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary gained nationwide popularity after she appeared on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. Sapna, who boasts 3.3 million followers on Instagram, keeps her fans glued to their screens with dance videos and stunning pictures.

Sapna has a huge fan following in Haryana which was clearly visible when she was accompanied by a large number of people while entering the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

In 2019, Sapna made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in ‘Veerey Ki Wedding' starring Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.

She then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in the film 'Nanu Ki Janu' starring Abhay Deol.

In a recent interview, Sapna spilled the beans on her journey so far and why the Hindi entertainment industry is biased.

The dance sensation who will complete 15 years in showbiz this year said she’s always wanted to act but didn’t get any opportunities because she can’t speak fluent English and doesn’t want to wear skin revealing outfits.

“I don’t have a godfather and that's another reason why I have been struggling to get a break,” she told ETimes.

She further added that in Mumbai people aren't really conversational and constantly judge you.

Sapna said that there have been times when designers have refused to give her clothes because of who she is.

Last year, Sapna, who is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, was blessed with a baby boy. The duo had been dating for several years, before tying the knot in January, 2020.

Choudhary also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said she was inspired by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna and others on charges of cheating and breach of trust.

A celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.