FIR filed against 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Sapna Choudhary for Rs 4 crore fraud

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has registered a case against Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and others on charges of cheating and breach of trust, Delhi Police has said.

This comes after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Pawan Chawla, Director of P&M Movies Pvt. Ltd, who is engaged in the business of celebrity management, filed a complaint against Sapna and several others, claiming that she broke the terms of the contract signed between them.