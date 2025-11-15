Was Gaurav Khanna The Real Reason Behind Mridul Tiwari’s Eviction? The Ex-Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Reacts - Exclusive

YouTube

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari, who was recently evicted in what many viewers are calling the most shocking elimination of the season, has finally opened up about what he believes was an unfair dismissal. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he revealed what the audience told him after stepping out of the house, why his fans are outraged, and how the makers 'did not follow the basic format of the show.'

When asked about his unfair eviction, Mridul said he was stunned after watching videos shared by the very audience members who were inside the Bigg Boss 19 house during the vote. “When I came out, I saw several videos from people who were present inside the house as the audience. They said they were told that the voting was for the captaincy task, not for elimination. They were also told that I had already become the captain and that GK (Gaurav Khanna) had been trying for a long time. That’s why they voted for him. Some were even told that I myself wanted GK to become the captain. So they either misunderstood everything or this was planned by the makers.”

He added that the entire situation felt unjust. “If eviction was the plan, they should have nominated me properly. My audience, the people who sent me inside, should’ve been given the chance to decide whether I deserved to stay. Instead, my fans got to know directly that I’ve been evicted. What do I even answer them now? They are angry, and rightly so. I entered through votes, but during eviction, around 50 people came in, voted, and I was removed. This is wrong.”

When asked about the belief that the makers eliminated him because his massive voting audience could threaten Gaurav Khanna’s chances of winning, Mridul didn’t hold back. “If this is true and people feel this way, then it’s very wrong. If you can’t see me win, why did you take me on the show? You should’ve told me beforehand. If I’m getting so many votes even when I wasn’t shown much, then what’s the issue in letting me play and possibly win? The makers should’ve played fair. What more did they want?”

When asked if he feels contestants like Pranit More or Malti Chahar should have been eliminated instead, Mridul refused to drag anyone else down. “According to me, nobody should’ve been evicted in the way I was. Everyone has a journey. People work hard to be here. Bigg Boss is like a jail — you’re locked in and your emotions change every second. The makers should have followed the format: nominate contestants and let the outside audience decide who stays. Since the first week, Kunickaa Ma’am (Sadanand) has been getting the least votes but she still reached the 12th week. She should’ve been nominated, and whatever the audience decided would’ve been acceptable. But this shortcut elimination was not fair.