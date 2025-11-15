 Shraddha Kapoor, Orry & Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime Branch To Summon Actors: Report
Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood celebrities' names have surfaced in the Mumbai Police probe into a Dawood Ibrahim-linked drug syndicate run by Salim Dola. His son Taher, extradited from the UAE, revealed that actors, models, rappers, filmmakers and even Dawood’s relatives attended drug parties he organised. The Mumbai Crime Branch will now summon the celebrities for statements.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and several other Bollywood celebrities' names have emerged during the Mumbai Police's probe into an underworld drug syndicate linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The syndicate was allegedly run by wanted drug lord Salim Dola, who is said to be an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.

According to a report in India Today, Dola's son, Taher Dola, who was extradited from the UAE in August, shared key details during interrogation and revealed that several Bollywood stars, models, rappers, filmmakers, and even Dawood's relatives attended drug parties organised by him in India and abroad.

"The said accused has previously organised drug parties in the country and abroad with Alisha Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddharth Kapoor, Zishan Siddiqui, Ori alias Orhan, Abbas Mastaan, Loka and many other people and has himself joined in them and is supplying drugs to these and other people," stated the report.

The report further stated that Taher not only arranged these parties but also supplied drugs at the events, both in India and abroad. According to reports that quote police, Dola operated the syndicate from Dubai, supplying mephedrone, also known as M-Cat, Meow Meow, and Ice, to seven to eight states and smuggling large quantities overseas.

The Mumbai Crime Branch will now summon the actors, rappers, and filmmakers to record their statements and may also take further action against them.

As of now, neither Shraddha nor Nora has reacted to their names emerging in the controversy.

Interestingly, Shraddha portrayed Dawood’s younger sister, Haseena Parkar, in the 2017 film directed by Apoorva Lakhia, while her brother Siddharth Kapoor played Dawood.

Meanwhile, Alisha Parkar, whose name is mentioned in the documents, is Haseena Parkar's son.

