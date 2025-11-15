 'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death

'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a long note on his blog on Saturday to mourn the demise of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal. The 98-year-old actress passed away on Friday. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Kamini Kaushal / Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a long note on his blog on Saturday to mourn the demise of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal. The 98-year-old actress passed away on Friday. He wrote, "And another loss .. a dear family friend of the days of yore .. when there was no partition .. Kamini Kaushal ji .. legendary artist , an icon , who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained, with us till the very last .. her family and Maa ji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre partition Punjab (sic)."

He further revealed that Kaushal's elder sister was his mother's very close friend. Big B wrote, "Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji .. they were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like minded friends .. the elder sister passed away regretfully in an accident, and as per the tradition of the times , in such an unfortunate situation, the sister of the deceased was married to the bereaved husband , her brother-in law (sic)."

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/800261335510335488/day-6485
Read Also
Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98
article-image

"A most pleasant warm affectionate and talented artist , has left us .. at the age of 98 .. an era of great remembrance gone .. not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity .. One by one they all are leaving us .. a most sad moment , filled only now with condolence and prayer. Her legendary performances of those early days , now just memories (sic)," the megastar concluded.

Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Kamini Kaushal's Demise

FPJ Shorts
'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death
'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 15, 2025 - Karunya KR-731 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 15, 2025 - Karunya KR-731 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On Nov 16; Check Details
Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On Nov 16; Check Details
Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part Of Expansion Plan
Realty Company Anant Raj Will Invest ₹4,500 Crore In Andhra Pradesh To Set Up Data Centres As Part Of Expansion Plan

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the veteran actress' demise. Shahid Kapoor, who worked with Kaushal in Kabir Singh shared on his Instagram story, "Rest in light maam (sic)."

Read Also
'Your Talent Inspired Generations': Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourn Kamini...
article-image

Kiara Advani also posted, "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji (sic)."

PM

Kamini Kaushal's last big screen appearence was in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She had a cameo in the movie.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's...

'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's...

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Is Leading & Who Is At The Bottom?

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Is Leading & Who Is At The Bottom?

'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 -...

'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 -...

Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You

Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You

'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His...

'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His...