'One By One They All Are Leaving Us': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Legendary Actress Kamini Kaushal's Death

Kamini Kaushal / Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a long note on his blog on Saturday to mourn the demise of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal. The 98-year-old actress passed away on Friday. He wrote, "And another loss .. a dear family friend of the days of yore .. when there was no partition .. Kamini Kaushal ji .. legendary artist , an icon , who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained, with us till the very last .. her family and Maa ji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre partition Punjab (sic)."

He further revealed that Kaushal's elder sister was his mother's very close friend. Big B wrote, "Kamini ji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji .. they were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like minded friends .. the elder sister passed away regretfully in an accident, and as per the tradition of the times , in such an unfortunate situation, the sister of the deceased was married to the bereaved husband , her brother-in law (sic)."

"A most pleasant warm affectionate and talented artist , has left us .. at the age of 98 .. an era of great remembrance gone .. not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity .. One by one they all are leaving us .. a most sad moment , filled only now with condolence and prayer. Her legendary performances of those early days , now just memories (sic)," the megastar concluded.

Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Kamini Kaushal's Demise

Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the veteran actress' demise. Shahid Kapoor, who worked with Kaushal in Kabir Singh shared on his Instagram story, "Rest in light maam (sic)."

Kiara Advani also posted, "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji (sic)."

Kamini Kaushal's last big screen appearence was in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She had a cameo in the movie.