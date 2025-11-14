 'Your Talent Inspired Generations': Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourn Kamini Kaushal's Death At 98
Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passed away on Thursday night at 98 in Mumbai. A star of the 1950s, she debuted with Neecha Nagar (1946) and had a career spanning seven decades. Bollywood mourned her loss: Kiara Advani wrote, "Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations", Shahid Kapoor said, "Rest in light ma’am", and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a poster with emojis.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal passed away on Thursday night, November 13, at the age of 98 at her residence in Mumbai. She was one of the most popular actors of the 1950s and began her journey with Neecha Nagar (1946), which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and established her as a powerful performer.

Her career spanned more than seven decades, and during her prime, Kaushal was regarded as one of the industry’s highest-paid female actors. "She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February," Sajan Narain, a close friend of the family, told PTI.

Soon after, Bollywood celebrities who worked with her mourned her loss on social media, remembering the legendary actress.

Kiara Advani, who worked with Kamini in the 2019 film Kabir Singh wrote, "It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji."

Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98
article-image

Shahid Kapoor also penned an emotional note for Kamini Kaushal, with whom he worked in Kabir Singh, where she played the role of his grandmother, Sadhna Kaur, "Rest in light maam."

Kareena Kapoor Khan worked with Kamini Kaushal in Laal Singh Chahda, which marked Kamini’s last film, where she appeared in a cameo.

Kareena shared a poster of Kamini with her autograph and simply added a red heart, rainbow, and folded hands emojis.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

Kamini Kaushal is survived by her sons - Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul Sood.

