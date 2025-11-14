 Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98
Veteran Actress Kamini Kaushal Passes Away At 98

Veteran actress Kaimini Kaushal, who ruled the silver screens in the 40s and 50s, passed away on Friday at the age of 98. She is known for her performances in movies like Neecha Nagar, Do Bhai, Shaheed, Nadiya Ke Paar, Ziddi, Shabnam, Paras, Namoona, Arzoo, and many others. She was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she had a cameo.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Kamini Kaushal

