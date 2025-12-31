Stranger Things Final Episode Release Date & Time In India - Deets Inside

Stranger Things 5 | Instagram

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 premiered on Netflix on November 26, 2025, and volume 2 was released on December 25, 2025. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Stranger Things season 5, volume 3, as it is going to be the finale episode of the show.

Fans of the series are excited to watch the final episode. But we are sure they are also sad because the show is coming to an end.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date & Time In India

While Stranger Things is an American series, the show has a huge fan following in India as well. While internationally, Stranger Things season 5 final episode will premiere on December 31, 2025, the Indian audience will get to watch it on New Year's Day.

Stranger Things' final episode will premiere on Netflix in India on January 1, 2026, at 6:30 am. We are sure Indian fans of the show are super excited to start their year by watching their favourite series.

How Many Episodes Are There In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3?

There are eight episodes in Stranger Things season 5. Volume 1 had four episodes, and Volume 2 had three episodes. Now, Stranger Things season 5 volume 3 has only one episode.

Everyone has a lot of expectations from the show's finale, and it is expected to be an EPIC watch!

Stranger Things Franchise

Stranger Things started in 2016. The first season received a fantastic response, and we got to watch seasons 2 and 3 in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

After three years, in 2022, season four of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in two parts. Part 1 was released in May 2022, and Part 2 premiered in July.

So, in nine years, Stranger Things had five successful seasons.