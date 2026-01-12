Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO

Elvish Yadav | Instagram

After Nidhhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amitabh Bachchan, Elvish Yadav has now become the latest celebrity to be mobbed by fans. The influencer and reality show personality was in East Delhi for a store launch event on Monday, 12 January 2026. Despite heavy security and bodyguards, Elvish was surrounded by fans who gathered on the roads to catch a glimpse of him.

Thankfully, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was safely escorted to his car. A video from the spot shows him surrounded by police officers and his security team as they navigate through the heavy crowd. He was eventually guided into his vehicle without any harm.

After the video went viral on social media, a user reacted, "Bhai gali h management kuch nahi kar sakta elvish ka event sirf ground me possible h ab (sic)." Another joked, "System hang ho gya aaj to elvish bhai ka bhi." Since there were no barricading, a user tweeted, "sabko pta h elvish ke karan massive crowd hota h ground pe to ye Bina barricade ke konsa event hota h same situation mall me hui thi ye security k liye shi ni h Bnda pinch diya or event bhi cancel kr diya 10 minutes me overcrowding k karan (sic)."

Bhai gali h management kuch nahi kar sakta elvish ka event sirf ground me possible h ab — Director sahab (@maheshmati_20bc) January 12, 2026

System hang ho gya aaj to elvish bhai ka bhi 😭😂#ElvishYadav https://t.co/IrCWfZ44QK — 𓆩𝑩𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒖𓆪 (@Bittu7788) January 12, 2026

sabko pta h elvish ke karan massive crowd hota h ground pe to ye Bina barricade ke konsa event hota h same situation mall me hui thi ye security k liye shi ni h😒

Bnda pinch diya or event bhi cancel kr diya 10 minutes me overcrowding k karan https://t.co/57tKckanTn — Robin D (@RobinD010083433) January 12, 2026

Ahead of his arrival, Elvish took to his Instagram story to inform his fans, "Ek ghanta me sare haia phuch rahe hain, kaha pe phuch rahe hain- Lal Quatar, Krishna Nagar, East Delhi." He further stated that he was going there for the opening of Sona Gold's shop of one of his friends. He further added, "Saare aa jao wahi, apne bhai ki opening mein." Elvish further updated his fans of his arrival as he was about to reach the location in 10 minutes.

Elvish Yadav is a popular Indian YouTuber, influencer, and reality TV personality known for his comedic sketches and social media content. He gained nationwide recognition after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has also featured in several music videos and web shows.