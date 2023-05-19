Sapna Choudhary makes Cannes red carpet debut in mermaid outfit; see PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023

Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary made her Cannes red carpet debut recently

The former Bigg Boss contestant wore a baby pink mermaid gown

Sapna tied her hair in a high bun and minimal jewellery

Sapna is also seen greeting the media and others with namaste

Sapna said that her journey has been a long one, full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination

"Dreams really do come true," she added in the caption of one of her Instagram posts

She also thanked everyone who made her debut at Cannes possible

Besides Sapna, other Indian celebs who graced the Cannes red carpet are Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and others

Thanks For Reading!

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds drama with giant hooded outfit
Find out More