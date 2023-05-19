Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan adds drama with giant hooded outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved who the OG queen is as she walked down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023
The Cannes veteran made sure to make heads turn with her arrival at the French Riviera
Aishwarya stole the limelight on Day 3 of Cannes 2023 in a shimmery outfit with a dramatic hood and a huge black bow
AFP
She paired her outfit with simple red lips and straight hair as the attire was enough to do all the talking
Aishwarya's look took to internet by surprise which was waiting for the OG diva to finally make an appearance at the Cannes
Aishwarya's elaborate hooded gown was from the collections of Sophie Couture
"Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection," a post by Sophie Couture read
The paparazzi at Cannes 2023 went berserk as soon as Aishwarya stepped out of her car and they kept chanting her name for as many pictures as possible
