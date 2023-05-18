Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur & others make heads turn on Day 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023

India and Indians made sure to put up a show at the second day of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sara Ali Khan exuded retro vibes as she stunned in a deconstructed saree-style ensemble

She went all monochrome on Day 2 and fans pointed out her uncanny resemblance with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Mrunal Thakur marked her debut at the French Riviera with a smoking hot all-black look

For her second look for the day, she opted for a shimmery Falguni Shane Peacock saree giving out total desi girl vibes

Vijay Varma too was seen putting his best foot forward on the red carpet of Cannes 2023

He looked dapper in a black suit with an uber fashionable and quirky bow

Urvashi once again went for ruffles as she arrived on the red carpet in a sequined orange gown

She added a pop of colour to her overall look with a tiny red purse

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga was a part of the Indian government delegation at Cannes 2023

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attended the Indian Pavilion inauguration along with Khushbu Sundar, Vijay and Esha Gupta, among others

