Cannes 2024: 7 Interesting Facts You May Want To Kow About The Film Festival In France

Unspoken rule for women to wear heels: It was strict dress code to follow. The entry at the Cannes Film Festival for many women was denied in the year 2015 for the screening of Todd Haynes's Carol for not wearing heels.This caused the huge backlash for many calling the move sexist. In 2016, actress Julia Roberts, and in 2018 Kristen Stewart walked the redcarpet barefoot for the screening.

Photo courtesy: Kristen Stewart Twitter Fanpage