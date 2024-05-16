Cannes 2024: 7 Interesting Facts You May Want To Kow About The Film Festival In France

By: Manisha Karki | May 16, 2024
Cannes Film Festival is widely recognized for its appreciation of film as well as its status as a premier venue for displaying designer apparel. Stars adorn gorgeous clothes on the red carpet, enthralling spectators with their fashion sense.
Unspoken rule for women to wear heels: It was strict dress code to follow. The entry at the Cannes Film Festival for many women was denied in the year 2015 for the screening of Todd Haynes's Carol for not wearing heels.This caused the huge backlash for many calling the move sexist. In 2016, actress Julia Roberts, and in 2018 Kristen Stewart walked the redcarpet barefoot for the screening.
Standing Ovation and Booving: The festival was famouse for its extra long stating ovations for films. In 2004, Michael Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 9/11was lauded for almost 20 minutes, while many hit films such as Inglourious Basterds, Marie Antionette, Taxi Driverwere booved.
Palm Leaf symbol: The leaf symbol often featured on the official documents of the Cannes Film Festival. Even the beach city has many palm trees which is called as the victor's prize.
Massive Engagement: More than 4k journalist, from 2k media outlets, and 90 countries attend the Cannes Film Festival. It is one of the world largest media and fashion event.
Red Carpet: Cannes Film Festival red carpet is 60 meter long and lead up to Palais de Festivals. In 2021, the red carpet was changed for three times a day before each screening. It is now changed once a day to promote sustaniability.
Covert jury sessions: Domergue Villa, a location as iconic as this festival, has hosted jury deliberations since the mid-1990s, giving these discussions a special setting unlike any other during each festival session.
Photographer boycotts: In an instance of unusual slights, in 1983, photographers shunned Isabelle Adjani for skipping press appointments; this was also the fate suffered by legendary actor Paul Newman (1975).
