Cannes 2024: Decoding Aditi Rao Hydari's Mesmerising Looks In The Past

By: Manisha Karki | May 16, 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari left an indelible mark for her fashion statements in 2022, at the Cannes Film Festival

Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The Heeramandi actress raised the temperature donning a plain white saree, paired with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi's Jewellery Collection

Aditi stunned in a regal gown that she complimented with a stone-studded gold choker, dainty necklaces, hoop earrings, and a pink headband

Aditi grabbed eyeballs in her Avaro Figlio jumpsuit that she paired with black statement heels by Saint Laurent and earrings from Diosa Paris

Aditi stunned in a neckline gown by designed by Mark Bumgarner that she paired the ensemble with hot pink heels, earrings and minimal make up

She also opted for a chic black-and-white printed co-ord set that she matched with minimal accessories and statement rings

In 2022, Aditi slayed the red carpet with her fashionable looks and is gearing up to set Cannes on fire this month

