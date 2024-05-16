Cannes 2024: Decoding Aditi Rao Hydari's Mesmerising Looks In The Past

By: Manisha Karki | May 16, 2024
Aditi Rao Hydari left an indelible mark for her fashion statements in 2022, at the Cannes Film Festival
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The Heeramandi actress raised the temperature donning a plain white saree, paired with an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi's Jewellery Collection
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi stunned in a regal gown that she complimented with a stone-studded gold choker, dainty necklaces, hoop earrings, and a pink headband
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi grabbed eyeballs in her Avaro Figlio jumpsuit that she paired with black statement heels by Saint Laurent and earrings from Diosa Paris
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi stunned in a neckline gown by designed by Mark Bumgarner that she paired the ensemble with hot pink heels, earrings and minimal make up
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
She also opted for a chic black-and-white printed co-ord set that she matched with minimal accessories and statement rings
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
In 2022, Aditi slayed the red carpet with her fashionable looks and is gearing up to set Cannes on fire this month
Photo courtey: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram