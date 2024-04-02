Jennifer Lopez's ₹494 Crore Luxury House In Los Angeles Once Belonged To Isha Ambani: Reports

Hollywood's power couple, actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, purchased a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in June 2023. JLo and Ben spent a whopping $61 million (Rs 494 crore) on the property, which spans over 5.2 acres. Almost 10 months after the purchase, it has now been reported that they bought the property from business tycoon and Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

According to news reports, Isha spent most of her pregnancy in 2022 at their Los Angeles mansion with her husband Anand Piramal. The mansion was reportedly on and off the market for five years before Jennifer and Ben cracked the deal. In fact, last year, it was reported that the couple secured the property through a cash purchase.

The mansion has an intriguing history, as it was previously owned by figures like Alex Yemenidjian and Curtis Somoza. It has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

There is also a sports complex inside the mansion with an indoor pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, and lounge area. Outdoor spaces of the house feature an entertainment pavilion, kitchen and a 155-foot infinity pool. Reportedly, it also offers a 10-car garage and off-street parking for up to 80 additional cars.

Reportedly, Isha also lent the home to her close friend, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who hosted a screening of Pan Nalin's 2021 Gujarati coming-of-age film Chello Show there in January 2023.

Jennifer and Ben's relationship

The couple, fondly known as Bennifer by their fans, started dating in early 2000s. However, they decided to part ways after their engagement. Over 20 years later, they reunited and fell in love all over again.

In 2022, the couple married each other. Jennifer was previously married to Marc Anthony and they have twins, Max and Emme, together. On the other hand, Ben has three kids – Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.