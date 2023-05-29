 Dhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev

Dhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev

The actor was spotted with his new look at the Mumbai airport

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

Last seen in 'Vaathi' or 'Sir', National Award-winning actor Dhanush is gearing up for his next Tamil action drama. Titled 'Captain Miller', the actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting a brand new look which featured a thick beard and long hair, with fans being unable to recognise him.

The paparazzo present at the airport shared exclusive videos where the actor is seen leaving the domestic terminal. Routinely, he is also stopped for pictures by fans. Wearing a purple sweatshirt paired with jeans, the actor represented street-side ghetto fashion, like a pro.

Read Also
Vada Chennai 2: Here's what filmmaker Vetrimaaran has to say about the much-awaited sequel to...
article-image

As soon his look surfaced on social media, netizens were left perplexed with their opinions. While some wondered how could one figure if the actor was Dhanush or not, others were left asking if he was Baba Ramdev sporting a casual look. Some even applauded the actor for the look.

One user wrote, 'Killer Miller'.

Read Also
Viral Video: US Dad enjoys Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's dance beat 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2
article-image

Another user wrote, 'Mujhe laga baba ramdev kapde pahan kar gaye'

WHAT CAPTAIN MILLER IS ABOUT?

Likely to don a double role in 'Captain Miller' as father and son, Dhanush will reunite with his 'Karnan' director Mari Selvaraj. Their last collaboration proved to be the actor's biggest opener at the box office having registered over ₹10.40 crores in its first weekend.

Read Also
Dhanush looks UNRECOGNISABLE in his new look at Mumbai airport; check pics
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakhi Sawant says she looks better than Sara Ali Khan, actress responds in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke...

Rakhi Sawant says she looks better than Sara Ali Khan, actress responds in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke...

Dhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev

Dhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev

Nora Fatehi rues absence of 'Best Performer in a Song' category at award shows: 'I hope that...

Nora Fatehi rues absence of 'Best Performer in a Song' category at award shows: 'I hope that...

Dhanush looks UNRECOGNISABLE in his new look at Mumbai airport; check pics

Dhanush looks UNRECOGNISABLE in his new look at Mumbai airport; check pics

Paresh Rawal Birthday: 10 funniest roles of the veteran actor

Paresh Rawal Birthday: 10 funniest roles of the veteran actor