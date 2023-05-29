Dhanush gets trolled for his unrecognisable Captain Miller look, fans compare him to Baba Ramdev

Last seen in 'Vaathi' or 'Sir', National Award-winning actor Dhanush is gearing up for his next Tamil action drama. Titled 'Captain Miller', the actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, sporting a brand new look which featured a thick beard and long hair, with fans being unable to recognise him.

The paparazzo present at the airport shared exclusive videos where the actor is seen leaving the domestic terminal. Routinely, he is also stopped for pictures by fans. Wearing a purple sweatshirt paired with jeans, the actor represented street-side ghetto fashion, like a pro.

As soon his look surfaced on social media, netizens were left perplexed with their opinions. While some wondered how could one figure if the actor was Dhanush or not, others were left asking if he was Baba Ramdev sporting a casual look. Some even applauded the actor for the look.

One user wrote, 'Killer Miller'.

Another user wrote, 'Mujhe laga baba ramdev kapde pahan kar gaye'

WHAT CAPTAIN MILLER IS ABOUT?

Likely to don a double role in 'Captain Miller' as father and son, Dhanush will reunite with his 'Karnan' director Mari Selvaraj. Their last collaboration proved to be the actor's biggest opener at the box office having registered over ₹10.40 crores in its first weekend.

