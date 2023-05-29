Dhanush looks UNRECOGNISABLE in his new look at Mumbai airport; check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Tamil superstar Dhanush was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning. He was dressed in a pink sweatshirt and tracks; almost unrecognisable
The Atrangi Re actor surprised his fans with a full grown beard and long hair
Some netizens even compared his silky hair to a lion's mane
In a paparazzi video, Dhanush was seen walking out of the airport terminal. He stopped for a few seconds to click pictures with a fan
While he flaunted them as he was leaving the airport, fans wonder whether he was brewing up this look for another movie
The 39 year old actor was last seen in 'Vaathi' along with Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani
'Vaathi' was about man’s fight to reform the education system in the 1990s. It was a box-office success which grossed over Rs. 100 crore worldwide during its theatrical run
Dhanush will next be seen in Captain Miller which will be released in June. A Shekhar Kammula film and Aarivathil Oruvan 2, are also in the pipeline for him