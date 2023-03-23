Viral Video: US Dad enjoys Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's dance beat 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2 |

What's the internet busy with? It's the song Rowdy Baby which has all the attention of netizens. After dance reels to popular songs like Naatu Naaatu and Tum Tum went viral on social media, it seems to be the time from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's energetic beat from Maari 2 to hit the dance floor.

Ricky Pond, an Instagram & TikTok influencer known as Dancing Dad, shared a video of his dancing to Rowdy Baby. This time he isn't alone in his dance reel as Ricky is accompanied by his son named Dallin. Take a look at the father and son duo enjoying the hook steps of the Indian cine song.

WATCH

After watching the video, Instagram users were left impressed with Ricky and his energetic performance with his son. The comment section was flooded with replies to the dance reel as netizens praised the dancers. "Wow," "Super, "Well done Ricky," and so on... fans and followers commented.

Since being shared online, a day ago, the video attracted over 53K views and thousands and hundreds of likes. And the dance reel has undoubtedly gone viral.