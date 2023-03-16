 Viral Video: 'Dancing dad' Ricky Pond enjoys 'Naatu Naatu' to pay tribute to the Oscar-winning beat
The dance reel was captioned to read, "NAATU NAATU again congratulations on your Oscar and music success."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Naatu Naatu - Ricky Pond | Instagram

'Naatu Naatu' vibes have caught netizens since the day the song was out, isn't it? However, as the RRR song won the Oscars this March, the internet started to re-celebrate and enjoy the hook steps of the popular Telugu song.

In one such tribute video, US dad and content creator 'Ricky Pond' recreated the moves of Naatu Naatu. He shared the dance reel on Instagram to engage and amuse his fans and followers.

The video was captioned, "NAATU NAATU again congratulations on your Oscar and music success." Later, Ricky also tried his luck by tagging the filmmakers to check if he could get featured in the sequel of RRR. "@rrrmovie I want to be in the next one please call me," he added.

Since being shared on Instagram a few hours ago, the dance reel by Ricky Pond has won thousands of views and likes. The comment section runs to praise his dancing skills. "You did great," wrote a user, while another said, "your dance moves are fab."

Naatu Naatu wins the Oscars

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

