Viral Video: Yes or No? 'Laurel & Hardy' enjoy dance moves similar to 'Naatu Naatu' |

Avid social media users and Hollywood buffs might have come across a video doing the rounds on the internet which shows the much-loved and classic comedy duo 'Laurel & Hardy' displaying dance steps similar to the award-winning beat from RRR -- Naatu Naatu.

This time it's not The Simpsons, but the Charlie Chaplin-drama-based duo 'Laurel & Hardy' who seem to have nailed things much earlier. Yes or no? To comment on whether the two dance scenes have some resemblances or not, you need to take a look at the videos. Let's skip to the good part and check out the dance moves right now.

Laurel & Hardy dance reel

Original scene from RRR (Telugu and Hindi)

The song's Western influences

An article in the NYT on the popular song Naatu Naatu mentioned that Rajamouli has cited Western influences like Charlie Chaplin and Tom and Jerry. Reportedly, the beat comes from classical Indian musicals as well as the golden age of MGM.

Naatu Naatu shines at the Oscars

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Victory at the Golden Globe

The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans, earlier to the Oscars, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The historical epic was also nominated for an 80th Golden Globe Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.