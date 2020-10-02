FPJ Fact Check: Did ‘The Simpsons’ predict Donald Trump's death due to COVID-19?

In a statement, Trump's physician Dr Sean Conley said the president and the first lady "are both well at this time", and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Conley added.

While netizens Googled to check if the news was true or fake, the other keywords that popped up at the same time were “The Simpsons”.

This is because the American sitcom has headlined in the past for its eerie predictions on world affairs.

Claim: A section of Twitter users shared a picture of an animated Trump lookalike laying in a coffin. Many went on to add that the show apparently predicted the US president’s death, giving the coronavirus as its cause.