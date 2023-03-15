WATCH: AdoRRRable! Dad & son shake their legs to Naatu Naatu in viral video

What's trending on the internet? From the day when the song was out to winning the Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu reels are trending on social media with great energy and craze. Among the many dance videos shared online is an adorable dad-son duo vibing to the RRR song.

In the viral video, we can see tattoo artist and father Sai Kittu enjoying the Naatu Naatu dance moves with his son Reyansh. Sai teaches his kid the hook steps in the video and both groove along to the award-winning Indian beat.

Take a look at the video right here

Since being shared online earlier this month, the Instagram reel has gathered hundreds of likes and hit over 22K views. The comments section saw heart and fire emojis being shared to express the duo's "wow" performance.

Naatu Naatu wins Oscars

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Soon after Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner by Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae, SS Rajamouli jumped from his seat as he clearly couldn't contain his excitement.