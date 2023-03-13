e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Not California, video showing policemen and civilians enjoying Oscar-winning beat Naatu Naatu goes viral from Texas

WATCH: Not California, video showing policemen and civilians enjoying Oscar-winning beat Naatu Naatu goes viral from Texas

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, we can see people purportedly involved in Holi festivities while they took a while to groove to the trending beat - Naatu Naatu.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video |

Hours after the Indian beat 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscars, a video of the song vibes hitting masses across the globe surfaced online. One such dance reel appeared on our social media feed showing policemen and civilians enjoying the song from the film RRR.

The video went viral claiming that it was from California, however, the internet now suggests that the footage showed celebrations from Texas and not the formerly claimed region.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, we can see people purportedly involved in Holi festivities while they took a while to groove to the trending beat - Naatu Naatu.

Watch video:

Read Also
Everything Everywhere All At Once wins 7 Oscar awards; check list
article-image

Oscars 2023

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Soon after Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner by Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae, SS Rajamouli jumped from his seat as he clearly couldn't contain his excitement.

Read Also
WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Not California, video showing policemen and civilians enjoying Oscar-winning beat Naatu Naatu...

WATCH: Not California, video showing policemen and civilians enjoying Oscar-winning beat Naatu Naatu...

Bengaluru auto driver, passenger's heated debate over Kannada vs Hindi sparks controversy yet again

Bengaluru auto driver, passenger's heated debate over Kannada vs Hindi sparks controversy yet again

WATCH: Mother Giraffe runs to save her cub from Lioness, video goes viral

WATCH: Mother Giraffe runs to save her cub from Lioness, video goes viral

Chill it isn't Monday yet; celebrate your Sunday night with these relatable memes!

Chill it isn't Monday yet; celebrate your Sunday night with these relatable memes!

PK Vibes? Man walks 'naked' on Florida streets, says he's from 'different Earth' on arrest

PK Vibes? Man walks 'naked' on Florida streets, says he's from 'different Earth' on arrest