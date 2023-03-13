WATCH: Not California, video showing policemen and civilians enjoying Oscar-winning beat Naatu Naatu goes viral from Texas

Viral Video |

Hours after the Indian beat 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscars, a video of the song vibes hitting masses across the globe surfaced online. One such dance reel appeared on our social media feed showing policemen and civilians enjoying the song from the film RRR.

The video went viral claiming that it was from California, however, the internet now suggests that the footage showed celebrations from Texas and not the formerly claimed region.

In the video doing the rounds on the internet, we can see people purportedly involved in Holi festivities while they took a while to groove to the trending beat - Naatu Naatu.

Watch video:

Note: it was in Texas — nenavath Jagan (@Nenavat_Jagan) March 12, 2023

Oscars 2023

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Soon after Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner by Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae, SS Rajamouli jumped from his seat as he clearly couldn't contain his excitement.