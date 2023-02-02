e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync' goes viral

WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync' goes viral

Fan craze for RRR and the award-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' seems to never fade away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync' goes viral | Instagram
Follow us on

Whether you watched SS Rajamouli's film RRR or not, the dance beat 'Naatu Naatu' could have not gone unnoticed. Fan craze for RRR and the award-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' seems to never fade away. A recent Instagram reel shows two youths energetically recreating the moves of Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Two dance lovers named Sohail Sonu and Azmaik were spotted vibing in the 'Naatu Naatu' mood. They filmed their dance moves in front of the Gulbarga railway station. In the dance reel which was shared on Instagram, we can see the duo nailing the moves from the film RRR and they sync to the hook steps performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the original version.

Watch video:

Since being shared a couple of days ago, the dance video has impressed many hearts on the internet. It has attracted thousands of views and likes. The comments section read in praise of the dancers. "Outstanding," wrote a user while replying to the Instagram reel, and another suggested, "Golden globes award next apko h... (You get the next Golden Globes)"

The catchy number recently won a Golden Globe for best original song. As some might know that the song was shot in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence in 2021, this Instagram reel seems to be a desi recreation.

Read Also
Did you know RRR song Naatu Naatu was shot outside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's palace?
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync'...

WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync'...

WATCH: Pakistani girl goes viral for singing Asha Bhosle's 'In Ankhon Ki Masti' from Umrao Jaan

WATCH: Pakistani girl goes viral for singing Asha Bhosle's 'In Ankhon Ki Masti' from Umrao Jaan

Shark Tank India Season 2: 18-year-old entrepreneur gives netizens 'existential crisis'

Shark Tank India Season 2: 18-year-old entrepreneur gives netizens 'existential crisis'

WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram...

WATCH: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate tweaks 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in recent Instagram...

Bihar: IAS officer KK Pathak uses abusive language in a bureaucrat meeting, video of 'Gaalibaaz'...

Bihar: IAS officer KK Pathak uses abusive language in a bureaucrat meeting, video of 'Gaalibaaz'...