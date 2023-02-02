WATCH: Duo dances to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' outside Gulbarga railway station, video of 'perfect sync' goes viral | Instagram

Whether you watched SS Rajamouli's film RRR or not, the dance beat 'Naatu Naatu' could have not gone unnoticed. Fan craze for RRR and the award-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' seems to never fade away. A recent Instagram reel shows two youths energetically recreating the moves of Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Two dance lovers named Sohail Sonu and Azmaik were spotted vibing in the 'Naatu Naatu' mood. They filmed their dance moves in front of the Gulbarga railway station. In the dance reel which was shared on Instagram, we can see the duo nailing the moves from the film RRR and they sync to the hook steps performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the original version.

Watch video:

Since being shared a couple of days ago, the dance video has impressed many hearts on the internet. It has attracted thousands of views and likes. The comments section read in praise of the dancers. "Outstanding," wrote a user while replying to the Instagram reel, and another suggested, "Golden globes award next apko h... (You get the next Golden Globes)"

The catchy number recently won a Golden Globe for best original song. As some might know that the song was shot in front of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky's official residence in 2021, this Instagram reel seems to be a desi recreation.