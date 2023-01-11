e-Paper Get App
Did you know RRR song Naatu Naatu was shot outside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's palace?

RRR song Naatu Naatu was was shot there only a few months before Russia initiated military action against Ukraine

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
A still from Naatu Naatu |
SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani, won the Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category. After the historic win, director SS Rajamouli revealed that the song was shot at the Mariinsky Palace, the Presidential Palace of Ukraine located in Kyiv. Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy resides in the palace.

Reportedly, the shooting took place in August 2021 as a part of the final shooting schedule of RRR in Ukraine. Naatu Naatu was was shot there only a few months before Russia initiated military action against Ukraine.

Rajamouli said in an interview with Gulte.com, "We shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually, it is the Ukrainian President’s palace. There is a parliament right beside the palace. Luckily, they gave us permission to shoot because the Ukrainian president was a television actor. The funny thing is that he acted as the President in a TV series before becoming the President."

RRR scripts history

Rajamouli scripted history on Wednesday as the song Naatu Naatu from his magnum opus RRR won a Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category. As soon as the victory was announced, the RRR table at the Golden Globes erupted with joy with the lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR celebrating the win by Rajamouli's side.

The trophy was collected by veteran music director MM Keeravaani who has composed the song in Telugu.

About RRR

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

