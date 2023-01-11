e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe, celebrate the success with these RRR memes

The internet is celebrating RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' winning the title of "Best Original Song" at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Check some memes to cheer and celebrate this moment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
S. S. Rajamouli's release RRR has not only won the hearts of movie buffs but also met success at the awards. India won an award at the Golden Globes 2023 with RRR's "Naatu Naatu" becoming the "Best Original Song. The internet is busy praising the RRR team for the movie and the classic scenes, while some are seen expressing congratulatory messages in a simple text format others have got quirky with memes. RRR memes you must revisit to celebrate this winning moment:

The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. It was composed by MM Keeravani and performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The historical epic has also been nominated for an 80th Golden Globe Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.


RRR, originally released in Telugu, was also made in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The movie is available on OTT platforms. Along with Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, among others, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR play the key characters in the blockbuster movie. Following the Golden Globes victory, attention is now focused on the January 24, 2023 release of the official Academy Awards nominee list.

