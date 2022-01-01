Release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' postponed; netizens react with hilarious memes

Just a while ago, the much-awaited magnum opus ‘RRR’ announced the postponement of its release. SS Rajamouli's film starring JR NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has made its fans to wait some more days.
The release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been postponed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers said in an official statement.
"Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the statement read.
No wonder that netizens could have stayed calm to the prolonged wait of the film 'RRR', several took to flood the microblogging site Twitter with hilarious reactions.
Here's how Twitterati reacted, take a look:
#RRRonJan7th #RRR #RRRpostponed— Dr Humour (@humourdoctor) January 1, 2022
When RRR started When RRR releases pic.twitter.com/Q1X43VS4yi
#RRRPostponed changing dates be like pic.twitter.com/vINon9Mt6E— RRR.Dhanu2123™🌊 (@dhanu9992) January 1, 2022
It's official now.. 🥲#RRRPostponed pic.twitter.com/TvYJdEVnjY— Whynot Cinemas (@WhynotCinemas) January 1, 2022
The waiting streaks continues 🥲🥺— Reddy Tarock (@reddy_tarock) January 1, 2022
For this man @tarak9999 Anna #RRRpostponed #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/h7yYdOEHs5
DVV signing Checks for promotion again#RRRpostponed #RRR pic.twitter.com/6NO2U78bsy— OliviaMorris_Stan (@Watchmen_dr_man) January 1, 2022
@tarak9999 Fans 💔#RRRPostponed#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/HvMDhmqmi9— 🖤బాలాజీ నాయుడు 🖤🌊🌊 (@Balunaidu71) January 1, 2022
#RRRpostponed— Memansa (@at_memansa) January 1, 2022
Fans: pic.twitter.com/vL9sKlsFZ5
THALA FAN.S : Yennathu RRR postponed ah 😂— ❤JOHN❤ VALIMAI (@John72978208) January 1, 2022
Vadapathy fan.s : Beast😂🤪😂😛😂 pic.twitter.com/IUHKojSjyi
We Waited for 3 years , We Will wait for another few moths— Naaku VentRRRukaa™🔥 (@TeamNKV) January 1, 2022
But this time the heart is too heavy as it is announced before 6 days of release...💔 pic.twitter.com/atXmMEoXzL
