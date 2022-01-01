e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' postponed; netizens react with hilarious memes

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Just a while ago, the much-awaited magnum opus ‘RRR’ announced the postponement of its release. SS Rajamouli's film starring JR NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has made its fans to wait some more days.

The release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been postponed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers said in an official statement.

"Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the statement read.

No wonder that netizens could have stayed calm to the prolonged wait of the film 'RRR', several took to flood the microblogging site Twitter with hilarious reactions.

Here's how Twitterati reacted, take a look:

