Release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The release of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been postponed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers said in an official statement.

"Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the statement read.

"We promise to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL," it added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said the film will not be postponed. He wrote, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala".

The much-awaited magnum opus ‘RRR’ stars JR NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:40 PM IST