Golden Globes 2023: Argentina, 1985 beats SS Rajamouli's RRR to win Best Picture - Non English award

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' scripted history after it won the Golden Globe award for the best song for 'Naatu Naatu', however, it lost to 'Argentina, 1985', when it came to the best non-English film category.

The Argentine film 'Argentina, 1985' bagged the Golden Globes for the Best Motion Picture Non-English category, leaving Indian fans who were rooting for 'RRR' with a bittersweet feeling.

'RRR' loses to 'Argentina, 1985'

'RRR' was nominated in the Best Motion Picture Non-English category alongside Korean romantic mystery 'Decision To Leave', German anti-war drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front', Argentine historical drama 'Argentina, 1985', and French-Dutch coming-of-age film 'Close'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While 'RRR' failed to win the trophy in the category, it has surely taken over the overseas audience by storm as movie lovers were seen going gaga over the film at recent screenings held in Los Angeles.

The winner 'Argentina, 1985' is based on real events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

Read Also In Pics: RRR wins Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu

'Naatu Naatu' wins big

The song 'Naatu Naatu', which has already become a rage in India and more of an anthem for Rajamouli and 'RRR' fans, made history as it won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was composed by MM Keeravani and performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The trophy was received at the award ceremony by none other than Keeravani himself, as Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan cheered and hooted for their film.

About RRR

'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.