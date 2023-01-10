Oscars 2023: The Kashmir Files, RRR, Kantara - list of Indian films eligible for Academy awards

Several Indian films, including RRR, The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, Vikrant Rona, and others have been shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars.

The list also includes Pan Nalin's Chhello Show, Marathi films Me Vasantrao, Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect among others.

It may be mentioned that the list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations.

The nominations will be announced on January 24.

Complete list of films that have been included in the reminder list:

1. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Gangubai Kathiawadi

2. Parthiban, Anand Krishnan's Iravin Nizhal

3. Rishab Shetty, Kishore's Kantara

4. Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi's The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri

5.Pan Nalin's Chhello Show

6. Rahul Deshpande, Amey Wagh, Anita Date's Me Vasantrao

Read Also Pak film Joyland gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023 after being banned in country for 'objectionable...

7. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Chand Halder's The Next Morning

8. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt's RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli

9. R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

10. Sanjay Madhavrao Gaikwad and Karmanya Sanjay Mukhedkar's Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi

11. Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona

12. Abhay Deol's Jungle Cry

When and where will the Oscars 2023 be held?

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The nominations voting will run from January 12 to 17, followed by the announcement of the nominations on January 24.