In Pics: RRR wins Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' scripted history as it won the Golden Globe award for the best original song-motion picture for its hit track 'Naatu Naatu'
The Golden Globes 2023 was attended by filmmaker SS Rajamouli
Also seen by his side was his wife Rama Rajamouli
Actor Ram Charan, who is one of the leads of 'RRR', made a dashing entry at the Golden Globes 2023. "WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES," he gushed post the win
Jr NTR stole the show in a classic black and white tux. "I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart," he tweeted post 'RRR's thumping victory
Team 'RRR' was seen posing for a selfie during the awards night
'Naatu Naatu' is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj
The trophy was collected by Keeravani
'RRR' was also nominated in the Best Picture - Non English category but it was defeated by 'Argentina, 1985'