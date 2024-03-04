 Netizens SLAM Rajinikanth For Asking House Help To Move Aside As He Posed With His Family In Jamnagar; WATCH
Rajinikanth graced the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his family.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have become the talk of the town. On Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth arrived with his wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the Ambani bash.

Rajinikanth was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi, but what grabbed the attention of netizens was how the actor asked his house help to move aside while he posed with his family.

The caption read, " Just Look at the way, the helper woman is Treated..!! 😡"

Check out the video:

Reacting to the video, netizens expressed disappointment towards the actor for his behaviour towards his house help. A user wrote, "Big Frud hero ...he came from conductor but nit give value to poor people and even son in law ..divorce gone." A person commented, "hey look at this how he is treating that lady… shame to be his fan."

While another user added, "That’s his true colour ,no wonder this guy never drawn the attention of whole Tamils in tamilnadu." "First Rajini shows hands to the worker to go back and shows hands to security to take her back. What cheap behaviour," wrote another netizen.

"So cheap minded," said a user.

On the work front, Rajinikanth recently made a cameo in Lal Salaam. Next, he has Vettaiyan with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan, which is directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

