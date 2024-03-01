'Closest I Have Been To God': Passengers Go Berserk As Rajinikanth Flies Economy On IndiGo Flight

Superstar Rajinikanth's fans were in for a treat on Thursday night after the actor decided to fly economy on a flight, much like a commoner, seated in the window seat just like every other passenger. Several photos and videos of the actor from inside the aircraft have now gone viral on the internet and his fans online went berserk as they saw the visuals.

In the videos, Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a simple blue t-shirt and beige pants as he enjoyed the view outside the window while also occasionally obliging his fans with pleasantaries.

In one of the videos, fans can be seen having gathered around the actor's seat, as he smiled at them and continued being engaged in his phone. In another video, he can be seen interacting with a few people on the flight.

"The closest I have been to God," a passenger wrote, sharing a video of Rajinikanth.

Photos and videos of Rajinikath standing inside the bus have also gone viral. Actor Jiiva, who happened to be on the same flight as well, clicked a photo with the superstar and wrote, "Flying high with superstar Rajinikanth and the Chennai Rhinos team! #legendaryencounter #flightwithicons #CCL #ChennaiRhinos #ActorLife #Cricketfever #CelebrityCricketLeague."

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the film Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Despite the superstar's cameo, the film failed to make a mark and tanked miserably at the box office.

At present, he is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Vettaiyan.