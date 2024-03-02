 Rajinikanth Buys Land In Thiruporur, Mobbed By Fans Outside Registrar’s Office; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth Buys Land In Thiruporur, Mobbed By Fans Outside Registrar’s Office; Visuals Surface

Rajinikanth Buys Land In Thiruporur, Mobbed By Fans Outside Registrar’s Office; Visuals Surface

A large number of fans gathered outside the office to get a glimpse of Rajinikanth

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted in Thiruporur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday (March 2) as he reportedly stepped out to buy a land in the town. Several pictures and videos of Rajinikanth have surfaced on social media platforms.

The actor reached the registrar’s office for documentation, however a large number of fans gathered outside the office to get a glimpse of Rajinikanth. The superstar was mobbed by his fans and it became difficult for him to reach his car.

In the now-viral video, the actor is seen wearing a white shirt. After coming out of the office, he waved at his fans and posed for selfies with a few of them. Take a look at the video here:

Read Also
'Closest I Have Been To God': Passengers Go Berserk As Rajinikanth Flies Economy On IndiGo Flight
article-image

Tamil actor Jiiva recently bumped into the superstar while flying economy class and gave a glimpse of their airport encounter on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth's latest appearance was in the film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Despite the superstar's cameo, the movie failed to leave a lasting impression and performed poorly at the box office.

Currently, he is occupied with the filming of his upcoming project, Vettaiyan.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad, and since the commencement of the shoot of the film, the actor has been journeying across India. The star-studded cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth Buys Land In Thiruporur, Mobbed By Fans Outside Registrar’s Office; Visuals Surface

Rajinikanth Buys Land In Thiruporur, Mobbed By Fans Outside Registrar’s Office; Visuals Surface

SRK To Deepika: Who Wore What At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala

SRK To Deepika: Who Wore What At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala

Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi Amid Odela 2 Shoot; See...

Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi Amid Odela 2 Shoot; See...

Video: Janhvi Kapoor & Rihanna Groove To Zingaat At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash; Fans Say...

Video: Janhvi Kapoor & Rihanna Groove To Zingaat At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash; Fans Say...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Playtime With Daughter Raha In Jamnagar; Photo Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Playtime With Daughter Raha In Jamnagar; Photo Goes Viral