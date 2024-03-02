Rajinikanth Buys Land In Thiruporur, Mobbed By Fans Outside Registrar’s Office; Visuals Surface

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted in Thiruporur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday (March 2) as he reportedly stepped out to buy a land in the town. Several pictures and videos of Rajinikanth have surfaced on social media platforms.

The actor reached the registrar’s office for documentation, however a large number of fans gathered outside the office to get a glimpse of Rajinikanth. The superstar was mobbed by his fans and it became difficult for him to reach his car.

In the now-viral video, the actor is seen wearing a white shirt. After coming out of the office, he waved at his fans and posed for selfies with a few of them. Take a look at the video here:

Tamil actor Jiiva recently bumped into the superstar while flying economy class and gave a glimpse of their airport encounter on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth's latest appearance was in the film Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Despite the superstar's cameo, the movie failed to leave a lasting impression and performed poorly at the box office.

Currently, he is occupied with the filming of his upcoming project, Vettaiyan.

Earlier this week, Rajinikanth was in Hyderabad, and since the commencement of the shoot of the film, the actor has been journeying across India. The star-studded cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.