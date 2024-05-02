Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports

Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Featuring Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav as the new leads, the show is now headed for a 7 year leap. Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported of what changes will the viewers witness in the track of the show post the 7 year leap.

While Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhaval (Rohit Chandel) part ways, a new character will be introduced in the show.

According to a recent report in the Times Of India, Sagar Parekh, who was last seen in Sony TV's dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' is all set to enter the show post leap as the new parallel lead. The actor will be seen opposite Priyanshi Yadav in the show and his character is all set to bring in significant twists to the plot of the show. A source close to the show informs the portal that the actor has already started shooting for the show and the story will unfold on television soon.

Pandya Store is produced by Sujoy Wadhwa and Komal Wadhwa under the banner of sphere origins. The show initially starred Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik as the leads. However, post the introduction of a generation leap, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel were roped in as the new leads.