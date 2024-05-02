 Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports

According to recent reports in the media, Sagar Parekh, last seen in Sony TV's show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to enter Star Plus' show Pandya Store post the generation leap.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. Featuring Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav as the new leads, the show is now headed for a 7 year leap. Free Press Journal had earlier exclusively reported of what changes will the viewers witness in the track of the show post the 7 year leap.

While Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhaval (Rohit Chandel) part ways, a new character will be introduced in the show.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Dhaval To Hate Natasha & Their Daughter Naveli Post 7 Year Leap In Star Plus' Show...
article-image

According to a recent report in the Times Of India, Sagar Parekh, who was last seen in Sony TV's dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' is all set to enter the show post leap as the new parallel lead. The actor will be seen opposite Priyanshi Yadav in the show and his character is all set to bring in significant twists to the plot of the show. A source close to the show informs the portal that the actor has already started shooting for the show and the story will unfold on television soon.

Pandya Store is produced by Sujoy Wadhwa and Komal Wadhwa under the banner of sphere origins. The show initially starred Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik as the leads. However, post the introduction of a generation leap, Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel were roped in as the new leads.

Read Also
'I Hope Audience Accepts Dhaval's New Shade': Rohit Chandel On Upcoming Leap In Pandya Store...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bas Abhi Please': Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uncomfortable, Asks Paps To Not Record Her From Behind In...

'Bas Abhi Please': Janhvi Kapoor Looks Uncomfortable, Asks Paps To Not Record Her From Behind In...

Manisha Koirala, 53, Is Open To Finding Love Again After Divorce: 'It Will Be Nice To Have That'

Manisha Koirala, 53, Is Open To Finding Love Again After Divorce: 'It Will Be Nice To Have That'

Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Are Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Actors Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi Getting Engaged?

Indian Celebs At Met Gala: Iconic Fashion Moments Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Others

Indian Celebs At Met Gala: Iconic Fashion Moments Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Others

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports

Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Set To Enter Pandya Store Post Leap: Reports