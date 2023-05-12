Urfi Javed gives ₹500 notes to street children, calls one of them 'kamina' (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed, the actress known for her unique and sometimes bizarre fashion choices, has once again caught the attention of the media and her fans.

The actress, who enjoys a significant following on Instagram, recently made headlines for her philanthropic act after a dinner outing with her sister in Bandra.

Urfi's charity begins on road & netizens are impressed

A video shared by paps Viral Bhayani showed Urfi Javed leaving a restaurant in a colourful woollen two-piece outfit.

As she stepped out, she graciously handed out a Rs 500 note to some underprivileged children on the street. While the playful street kid teased her, she jokingly called him 'Kamina'.

Urfi's kind gesture instantly won her praise from fans and admirers, who took to Twitter to express their admiration for her generous behaviour.

She also gave Ashneer Grover’s book ‘Doglapan’ to paps clicking her, signing that she doesn’t need the useless book.

Netizens react to the video

Users flooded the social media platform with comments, lauding Urfi for her compassion towards the less fortunate.

One user went as far as calling her a "good human" and complimented her attire, while another praised her kind heart despite her unconventional fashion sense.

Urfi Javed's personal and professional front

Apart from her philanthropic endeavours, Urfi Javed has been making waves in the entertainment news for her bizarre fashion sense and controversial comments.

She gained recognition through her debut on the popular television show 'Tedi Medi Family' and went on to appear in shows like 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Meri Durga.'

However, it was her participation in Karan Johar's reality show, 'Bigg Boss OTT', that catapulted her to fame.

She later appeared as a mischief maker on 'Spiltsvilla XI'. Most recently, Urfi made headlines for her appearance in designer Amit Aggarwal's couture collection.