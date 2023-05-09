Urfi Javed wears another bizarre outfit, says, 'Mai apni jail apne saath leke chal rahi hoon’ (WATCH).

Urfi Javed always stays in the news due to her bizarre fashion sense, which never fails to grab eyeballs. This time she has come up with a ‘basket ball net," or an outfit that resembles jail security boundaries.

Her latest outfit has once again brought Urfi into the headlines, and why not? The internet sensation makes attempts to catch everyone’s attention, either through her comments or her questionable fashion choices. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared this latest video that went viral in no time.

What’s in the viral clip?

In this video, you will see paps clicking Urfi as she arrives with a voice saying, "Waah Uorfi, Kya baat Hai." Uorfi, who is leaving, says, "Mann nahi bharta kya tumlog ka, bass hua ab." She adds, "Kya mujhe jail bhejoge. Mai apni jail apne saath leke ghumti hoon."

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens bombarded the comment section with hilarious responses. One user said, "Somebody, please, please take my eyes. I don’t want to see anything after this."

Another user commented, "Phatar pheke, try karo guys...."

Urfi's recent comments on Madhuri Dixit

Recently, Urfi Javed informed her fans on her Instagram handle that she too was supposed to attend the Global Excellence Awards 2023 event.

She shared that the event organisers had reached out to her team and had invited her to the GEA 2023, which she gladly accepted. She even cancelled her plans and arranged for an outfit for the gala night, only to be informed at the last minute that she was no longer invited.