'Paise Nikalo': Urfi Javed jokingly asks money from fans trying to click selfies (WATCH)

Urfi Javed, known for her bizarre dressing sense, has yet again stolen the spotlight with her distinctive fashion choices and candid remarks.

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted at the airport, where a bunch of fans eagerly gathered to capture moments with her. Urfi graciously obliged her admirers with selfies, but not without adding a playful twist to the encounter, as she cheekily quipped, ‘paise nikalo’ - an unexpected demand that elicited a wave of laughter and amusement.

Urfi Javed in the latest video

A video of the incident has since emerged on the internet, showcasing Urfi clad in a resplendent yellow kurta, effortlessly caught in the lenses of paparazzi. Her doting fans eagerly surrounded her, vying for the perfect selfie, and to their delight,

Urfi embraced the moment with enthusiasm and her lighthearted jest about monetary compensation added an intriguing touch of humor to the occasion, leaving both fans and viewers chuckling in appreciation.

The video rapidly spread across social media platforms, fueling conversations and evoking various reactions from the online community.

Netizens react to her viral clip

Among the comments that flooded the video's comments section, one user humorously remarked, "Yeh jaldi bazi mai salwar pehena bhool gyi shayad" (In her haste, she seems to have forgotten to wear trousers).

Another, seemingly astonished by the idea of Urfi accepting selfies, sarcastically quipped, "Iske sath koi selfie bhi leta hai kya (Does anyone even take selfies with her?).”

Adding to the comments, a third user remarked, "Kya baat hai inke pass kapde v hai" (Impressive, she still has clothes in her wardrobe). “

Urfi Javed and Zeenat Aman's encounter

This, however, is not the first time Urfi Javed has caught public attention. In a recent incident that sparked a flurry of amusement among netizens, Urfi unexpectedly crossed paths with veteran actress Zeenat Aman at the grand opening of fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's new store in Delhi.

The video capturing their encounter immediately became viral, with the two actresses adorning striking black ensembles and engaged in an animated conversation.

While Zeenat exuded timeless elegance in a flowing gown, Urfi embraced her quirky side with a daring cut-out dress, providing a delightful contrast that further fueled the online buzz.

Reacting to the video, netizens couldn't resist sharing their comedic interpretations, with one user humorously imagining Zeenat's thoughts, "Zeenat ji going like, 'I didn't sign up for this'," while another commented, "Lowest point of Zeenat Aman ji's life."

These reactions are a testament to the spontaneity and infectious spirit that Urfi brings to every situation, leaving an indelible mark wherever she goes.

Talking about her professional front, she has graced several notable TV serials, including Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pheri, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehl