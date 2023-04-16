Uorfi Javed claims Neeraj Pandey’s assistant abused her, said: ‘you should be beaten to death’

Uorfi Javed | Instagram

Uorfi Javed, the actress who makes headlines with her bizarre fashion choices, is once again in the limelight. This time, Uorfi has claimed that she was allegedly harassed by Neeraj Pandey's assistant.

The assistant, who reportedly called her to discuss a work project, got furious when Uorfi asked for details before agreeing to a meeting. He allegedly told her that she deserved to be beaten to death over her clothing choices.

Here's what she said

Uorfi shared the ordeal on her Instagram stories, saying that someone from Neeraj Pandey's office called her and said that the director wanted to meet her.

However, when she asked for details about the project, the assistant got furious and made a shocking comment. Uorfi stood her ground and refused to meet without proper details.

Have a look at what Uorfi wrote on her IG story:

About Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT and has acted in several TV shows. She is known for her roles in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Splitsvilla X4.

Despite facing trolls for her fashion choices, Uorfi never stops and continues to make a statement with her unique style. Her latest revelation about the alleged harassment by Neeraj Pandey's assistant highlights the importance of standing up against such behavior and ensuring a safe working environment for everyone in the industry.