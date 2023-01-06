Amruta Fadnavis has THIS to say to Uorfi, 'Tell her to dance to my song Mood Banaleya'

Amruta Fadnavis | All pics: Viral Bhayani

Marathi singer and wife of the Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis recently dropped the first look of her song Mood Banaleya on social media. In the post she had stated, “An electrifying, biggest bachelorette anthem of the year.” On January 6, Amruta along with her song’s team launched the song at a glitzy event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

Talking about singing in Hindi and keeping the Marathi dialect away from it, Amruta says, “People from Nagpur and Pune usually talk in Hindi language. It really helped me sing in Hindi without an accent. But in Nagpur, people don’t speak sophisticated Hindi so at times I have to modify it to bring out the sophistication in the language.”

Thanking her whole team, she shares, “It was a beautiful experience to work with a talented team like this. The composition is made by Meet Bros. They guided me throughout the recording for the correct diction. Even our video director Adil Shaikh made a creative video. It’s a beautiful concept. Kumaar has penned the amazing lyrics of the song. It is definitely one of my nicest experiences so far.”

Amruta has a very busy schedule yet she manages to practise singing. “I give a lot of time to my riyaaz on Saturdays and Sundays since there are other things aligned during the weekdays,” she says.

When asked what kind of music Mr. Devendra Fadnavis likes, she reveals, “He likes to listen to fast paced songs and even among the older ones, he likes fast paced romantic songs. He remembers the lyrics, but I remember the tunes.”

The state president of Mahila Morcha from the political party her husband is associated with has filed a case against Uorfi for ‘indulging in nudity’. When we quizzed Amruta about the starlet’s infamous dressing sense, she prefers to focus on Mood Banaleya. “I don’t want you guys to deviate from my song. Tell Uorfi to dance to my song,” she signs off.