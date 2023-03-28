Shocking: What makes Uorfi Javed nervous? Read on to find out

Uorfi Javed | All pics: Varinder Chawla

The Covid 19 pandemic ushered in a new era of talent from all across India on OTT platforms. To honour these talented artistes, an awards function was held on March 26. The Free Press Journal was also present at the gala.

Gulshan Grover |

Gulshan Grover spoke about the entire OTT change, he shares, “My son Sanjay Grover has been a film producer for the last 11 years at MGM. When his film was releasing in theatres as well on OTT, Sanjay sent an email to Mary Parent, the chairwoman of a legendary movie studio in Hollywood. In her reply she said, ‘This hybrid release of my film is a marriage between OTT and cinema’. It was released during the times of the pandemic and today almost after two years Mary’s words have completely come true.”

RajKummar Rao |

Gulshan gave away the Pathbreaking Performer of The Year (Male) to RajKummar Rao for Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling. An elated RajKummar says, “I accept this with gratitude. Both films are very close to my heart. The pandemic taught me a lesson to go back to my roots and do films that I believed in. I will continue that way, especially whatever work my heart wishes to do.”

Uorfi Javed (l), Sunny Leone (r) |

Uorfi Javed | soura nath

The Fashionista of The Year award was bagged by none other than Uorfi Javed. Living up to her public appearances, she arrived at the event wearing something like a ‘Makdi ka jala!’ Ask her what it is and she instantly replies, “It’s a ‘rib cage’. I feel very nervous on stage thank you.”

Rupali Ganguly |

Rupali Ganguly, recipient of Compassionate Changemaker of The Year Award, says, “This trophy is very special to me. I have received this award for my off-screen work. People want to become actors just because they want to become famous. I wanted to be an actor because I wanted people to lend their ears to me when I spoke about animal cruelty and I just wanted to have fame so that I could feed every animal I saw in distress.”

Regina Cassandra |

Rocket Boys 2 fame Regina Cassandra won the Disruptive Star of The Year Award (female). She gushes, “Wow! First of all, it’s being familiar with a lot more faces over here other than the ones from down South. The OTT platform recognises everyone irrespective of the language. We are part of this change. I am elated.”

Sandhya Shetty |

Sandhya Shetty was awarded the Reader’s Choice OTT Debut of the Year for her web series, Dharavi Bank. She explains, “Firstly, the reason to attend this award is only because of Rishab Shetty sir. I am grateful to the entire team and every department who worked honestly.”

Swastika Mukherjee |

Swastika Mukherjee, who won the Breaking Barriers in Cinema Award, gushes, “I was jumping when I saw Mr Rishab Shetty walk in. I watched his film Kantara twice. It was like a hurrah movie for all of us.”