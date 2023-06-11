Urfi Javed Turns Mask Woman in Her Peach-Coloured BOLD Outfit

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Urfi Javed was recently photographed at Juhu, Mumbai.
Photos from Varinder Chawla
The Bigg Boss OTT star donned a 'Mask Woman' look yet again with her as sual BOLD dressing.
We could see her in a peach coloured high-neck dress and peach-white coloured bottoms.
While she kept her hairs tied, her revealing clothes showed a feather tattoo on her body.
Seems like Urfi posed for paps with all her attention.
And look here - she also has a companion.
We wonder why Urfi is so in love with mask these days.
Recently, she was also spotted in Mumbai. She donned another bizzare look with her entire body covered at that time.
Besides making headlines for her outfits, Urfi Javed is also collaborating with Actor Rohan Mehra for her latest audio series 'Insta Millionaire'
