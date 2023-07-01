'File Case Against Her': Uorfi Javed's Bold Breast Plate Outfit Sparks Controversy - Watch Video

Uorfi Javed | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed makes sure to grab eyeballs with her bold and bizarre sartorial choices every time she steps out, be it just on the streets of Mumbai or the red carpet of some grand event. However, this time, she has gone all out and has taken her fashion a notch higher with her latest look, and the entire internet seems to be offended by it.

On Friday night, Uorfi attended a glamorous fashion event in the city, which saw several Bollywood celebs arrive in their best outfits.

And among them, Uorfi waltzed in wearing a metallic-shaded breast plate, with a half-draped saree.

Uorfi Javed's boldest look till date

Uorfi's look on the red carpet can easily be called her boldest outfit till date, as the actress did not shy away from baring it all, and posed confidently in front of the paparazzi.

However, her outfit left netizens outraged and they slammed her for "corrupting the minds of the youth".

Demanding action against her, a user wrote, "Please file case against her. It's unacceptable", while another commented, "I wasn't able to figure out if she's wearing anything or not."

Uorfi's inspiration behind the outfit

Meanwhile, Uorfi was asked on the red carpet about the inspiration behind her bold outfit.

To that, she replied that she had seen American rapper Cardi B wearing a breast plate in one of her videos. "I've always wanted to make a breast plate and finally, after so many attempts, we have it," she said.

Being the fashionista that she is, Uorfi was also asked to share one red carpet advice for her contemporaries. To that, she quipped, "There's no advice. Red carpet is a place where you can go crazy, so go crazy!"