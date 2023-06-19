Uorfi Javed Trolled For Wearing 'Period Blood Stain' Outfit In Public- Watch Video |

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed's fashion buzz continues to make headlines as she took her boldness a notch higher and left no stone unturned to amuse netizens. From creating a dress out of safety pins to donning clothing made of razor blades, Uorfi surprises the internet and proves time and again that it's impossible to ignore her peculiar sense of fashion.

Recently, the social media sensation stepped out wearing a bold outfit that had patches that looked similar to blood stains. A section of netizens trolled Uorfi for the same, with some even calling it “period stains.”

One user wrote, "Abhi kya ye period hota hai ye bhi dikhana chahti hai kya."

"Iss top ka logic kya hai??? menustrial cycle ko nomalize krna??" added another.

Earlier this year, Uorfi urprised everyone by dolling up in ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's golden saree. She looked stunning in the ethnic ensemble.

Uorfi revealed how no designer gave her clothes for appearances and that led her to make her own outfits using her creativity. However, her clothes often get criticised by people.

"I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am.No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own. Abu Sandeep have changed that for me.@abujanisandeepkhosla," she wrote on Instagram.

Before this, Uorfi Javed walked the ramp for the fashion label Arshi Singhal at Gurugram International Couture Week (GICW), last month.