Kusha Kapila Gets An Advice From Uorfi Javed On ‘How To Deal With Rejections & Heartbreaks’ - Here’s What It Is

Uorfi Javed & Digital Creator Kusha Kapila recently had some meaningful conversations and she even received some useful advice from the Bigg Boss OTT star.

She spoke briefly to Kusha revealing her ways to deal with body-shaming, slut-shaming and shared some suggestions to cope with rejections and heartbreaks.

In an OTT talk show, Kusha quizzed Uorfi, “What do you do when you are rejected by someone you like?” In her response, Uorfi replied, “There’s is just one step for me - Go to hell, man.”

HER REACTION TO BODY-SHAMING & SLUT-SHAMING

Afterwards, Uorfi was asked about how she deals with body shaming and she said, “I do not deal with it now; I simply don’t let it happen.”

The actress also stated that a person should go out, explore, face rejections, and get their heart broken, which eventually lets them know what exactly they want.

Kusha, who was in awe with Uorfi’s response, said, “WOW! I can feel your statement in my bones.”

KUSHA’S SEPARATION FROM HUSBAND ZORAWAR

Recently, Kusha Kapila announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. She stated in an Instagram post that they both tried to make their relationship work out, but it was meant to happen in the end.

While the couple parted ways amicably, Kusha was targetted by trolls on the internet who claimed that she ditched Zorawar after finding success. However, Zorawar himself came to Kusha’s rescue, sharing an Instagram story in her defence.

For the unversed, Kusha Kapila was seen as a host in Comicstaan S3. She also appeared in the movie ‘Plan A Plan B’ and the web series ‘Masaba Masaba 2’.